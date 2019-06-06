How Hollandia showed love to Children on children’s day

We all know that May 27 is the national Children’s Day in Nigeria. But for Hollandia, one of the most admired dairy brands from the stables of CHI Limited, it is a day to help ensure that no Nigerian kid goes to bed hungry.

Through the vehicle for Hollandia’s corporate social responsibility initiative, the Hollandia No Kid Hungry Foundation, which aims to help alleviate child hunger and malnutrition in Nigeria, the brand partnered with an NGO, Web of Hearts Foundation, to visit the Bogije IDP camp in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State and celebrate this year’s Children’s Day with over 300 children.

The high point of the event was the donation of several cases of Hollandia products to the children.

An overwhelmingly large number of children in the camp, over 500 in all, showed up at the donation event. Hollandia, being a brand passionate about child malnutrition, stepped up to the plate, ensuring that each child in attendance left with either a full or half case of the Hollandia 100ml Yoghurt pack. With refreshments served and entertainment by the children, let us just say it was a huge party. Now, that is a move!

It was indeed a happy Children’s Day for the children, their parents and all who attended the event.