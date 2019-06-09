How Gbajabiamila, Bago stand ahead of voting

By Emman Ovuakporie

THE battle line has been drawn between Umar Bago and Femi Gbajabiamila the two front line contenders for the House of Representatives Speaker’s position.

The intrigues that hallmark the contest got to a crescendo last week as both lawmakers’ foot soldiers went into the archives to dig out weapons for the battle.

Earlier, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, added fuel to the contest by not only zoning the position to the South-West geopolitical zone but also picked a preferred candidate in the person of Gbajabiamila.

This did not go down well with the North-Central zone which put up an argument that after producing the third highest votes that gave President Muhammadu Buhari victory, it deserves nothing less than the position of the House Speaker.

They equally submitted that the position of Vice President is already in the South-West zone where the party’s anointed candidate hails from.

The Senate presidency too has been zoned to the North-East from the North-Central where the immediate past occupant of the office hails from.

But those in Gbajabiamila’s camp, in a counter position, argued that merit and long term legislative experience should be considered as strong points in electing the next Speaker.

Merit and long term legislative experience obviously favour their candidate who has been in the House since 1999 during which he has been a principal officer.

But one of the lawmakers in opposition to Gbajabiamila told Sunday Vanguard at the weekend, “Yes, he (Gbajabiamila) has cognate experience but the godfather hangover definitely will affect him since Senator Ahmad Lawan has received President Muhammadu Buhari’s blessing.

“It will be almost impossible to leave both legislative chambers in the hands of Gbajabiamila’s godfather”.

Another lawmaker spoke in the same vein, saying, “Senator Goje has stepped down for Lawan for now, so the message is loud and clear: There’s no way another protege of the godfather can emerge in the House”.

As things stand now, the spread in terms of old lawmakers from the geo-political zones has a role to play in who emerges Speaker on Tuesday.

The table below shows the number of returning members, new members from the different geopolitical zones and parties.

The APC has 204 new members, followed by the PDP with 134 members while other parties share 22.

Also read:

Zones/OLD/NEW

NE 14 18 4 8 4

NW 40 39 10 3 –

NC 9 22 6 10 4

SW 18 33 9 6 5

SS 3 6 27 19

SE 1 1 20 12 9

The North-East, from the above table, has 14 old APC lawmakers and 18 new APC members. The PDP has four returnees and eight new lawmakers. Other parties have four.

North-West APC has 49 old members while new members are 39.

PDP old members are 10 while new members are three. Other parties have no members from the zone.

North Central: Old APC-9, new-22. PDP: Old – 6, new-10, other parties – 4.

South West: Old APC – 18, new-33. PDP: Old – 9, new – 6, other parties -5.

South-South: Old APC – 3, new APC-6.

Old PDP-27, new-19, other parties-nil

South East: Old APC-1, new-1.

Old PDP – 20, new -12, other parties-9.

Going by the above geopolitical configuration, analysts say the outcome of the election of the Speaker can be projected if narrowed to Gbajabiamila and Bago.

If the lawmakers decide to vote based on geopolitical sentiments, the analysts say the candidate from the North may clinch the number four citizen’s position.

Another factor in the contest is religion.

One of the two leading aspirants for speakership is running on Muslim-Muslim (Speaker/Deputy Speaker) ticket.

On the factor of competence, analysts say the contest for Speaker between Gbajabiamila and Bago is going to be tight because both candidates have quality legislative experience.

48 hours to the emergence of the Speaker for the 9th House of Representatives, seven lawmakers appear very much in the race but by tomorrow or Monday some of them may pitch tent with either Gbalabiamila or Bago.