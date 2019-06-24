How fear of rape forced nursing students out of school in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—An investigation by Vanguard has unravelled the drama faced by students of Imo State College of Nursing and Midwifery in Ogboko, Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, before they were ordered to relocate to their original site in Okporo, Orlu local government area in the state.

Vanguard gathered yesterday in Owerri, that Governor Emeka Ihedioha, through the Secretary to State Government, SSG, Uche Onyeagucha, has ordered the nursing students to return to their original site.

But in an exclusive interview with some of the students, Vanguard discovered that one of their problems was the issue of being threatened with rape, as well as frequent robbery of their valuables along the road leading to the college.

The students also complained that teachers do not attend lectures regularly as they used to for fear of being attacked.

They also claimed they were sleeping and attending lectures in uncompleted buildings.

It should be recalled that the students had earlier been relocated from Okporo Orlu to Ogboko in Ideato South, in May, 2019 by Okorocha’s government.

However, in what seems like a solution, the current government of Emeka Ihedioha, has ordered that the students be moved back to their original site in Okporo Orlu.

The governor’s order came through the Secretary to the State Government, Uche Onyeagucha, in a statement yesterday in Owerri.

However, one of the affected students who pleaded anonymity spoke to Vanguard saying: “Yes, the management is aware of our moving back to our normal site at Okporo in Orlu LGA.

“Since May 2019 that Okorocha’s government asked us to move to Ogboko site, it has been very difficult for us. The buildings are not completed. We always have this issue of threat to our lives. Bad boys will await us on the road and ask us to give them whatever we have with us. The road is too lonely that anything can happen at anytime. Some of our lecturers do not come to classes due to fear of being attacked by the bad boys.

“But in Orlu, we feel more comfortable because there is a completed hostel and the level of hardship cannot be compared to the one in Ogboko.

“We want to leave this area because we are no longer safe that in a situation you are attacked, you will not get any help.”

However, since the relocation of the Imo State College of Nursing and Midwifery to its former site in Orlu, the immediate past government of Rochas Okorocha and the current governor, Emeka Ihedioha, have engaged in accusations and counter accusations.

The directive to the provost of the institution, from the office of the SSG, said: “You are by this letter, directed to return all the staff, students and other activities of Imo State College of Nursing and Midwifery, hitherto moved to Ogboko, in Ideato South local government area, to its original place at Okporo, Orlu with immediate effect.”

This however, did not go down well with Okorocha, who through his Special Adviser, SA, on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, alleged that “Armed Youths who came in twelve buses stormed the College of Nursing and Midwifery at Ogboko, the home-town of the former governor of the State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and brutalized the students, threw their belongings out, stole their phones, vandalized the College properties including the College bus and locked the gate of the Institution after they had chased the whole students away.

invaders were sent by the State Government after the Secretary to the Government of Imo state, Uche Onyeaguocha had addressed the Provost of the College.”

bring all the students and activities of the College to the College of Health Okporo, Orlu, which is now a Campus of the Imo State University.

“The letter was dated June 20, 2019, and by June 21, 2019 the armed Youths which the Security Personnel at the College claimed that most of them were speaking Mbaise dialect, had invaded the College and chased the students away after they had beaten them and locked the place. In the letter under reference, Mr. Onyeaguocha did not state the reason for the government’s action.”

As at the time of filling this report, the provost of the College, who use to be Grace Agu, is said to have been replaced with Ngozi Duru, a former provost of the College. However, by Monday (today) it will be clearer who actually has been appointed by the current government as the new provost of the College.