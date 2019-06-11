How Falz strip teased guests at ‘Falz Experience 2.0’

By Rotimi Agbana

It was a night of pure fun, good music, uncontrollable laughter, surprise musical performances, musical reminiscence, glitz, glamour, memorable red carpet moments, among other side attractions at the 2nd edition of Falz’s much anticipated music concert, ‘The Falz Experience 2.0’, which took place on Saturday, June 8th, 2019, at the Convention Center of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Weeks to the deal date, the ‘This is Nigeria’ rapper had put his fans and prospective guests in suspense on what to expect from him and he sure lived up to expectation when the time was right as he thrilled his audience with brilliant surprises on stage.

One of the major surprises he dazzled with that kept guests screaming with excitement while asking for more was the striptease segment he introduced to the show. Though the rapper is known to be a man of so many virtues, hardly did guests expect that he would display such sensuality on stage.

Like a professional strip dancer would do while making efforts to make some money off a client, he yanked off his pant trouser and gave a bewildered young lady, clad in a white revealing gown, thought to provoke lap dance as the crowd screamed with ecstatic surprise.

By popular demand, after a few musical performances, he returned on stage for another round of striptease; and this time, the crowd couldn’t have enough of the rapper turned strip dancer.

Probably tutored by a professional strip dancer, every second he spent teasing the crowd did not go down without thunderous applause from an over-excited audience who could not but believe the spectacle Falz displayed on stage.