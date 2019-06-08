How experience on streets of Ebute Metta made me star — Junior Boy

By Rotimi Agbana

It’s a general notion that anyone who grew up on the streets of Ajegunle, Mushin, Agege, Ebutte-Metta, Lagos Island, Shitta (Surulere) among others, end up as social misfits. But such is not the case with popular Swerve Innercity artiste, Ephraim Bababo, a.k.a Junior Boy, who went through the hard knocks of life on the streets of Ebute Metta before becoming a star.

Speaking with Showtime, the ‘Irapada’ crooner shared how he was able to transform his experiences on the streets into a goldmine.

“Growing up on the streets and becoming who you want to be depends on your mindset. So, I grew up on the street with a bigger dream on my mind; which has brought me this far”, he said.

The singer, who is a product of a broken home, also explained how he was able to turn out the way he is.

“I was focused and I never relented. I have been working on a whole different sounds and its sure going to be better leverage for me. Let’s keep a close eye on Junior Boy, I’m leveling up?”

Speaking further, he explained why he dumped his professional football career for music.

“Yes, I didn’t really dump football because I play and I still play for recreational activities. But in life it’s whatever God says that is superior.”

However, he stated that since his decision to switch careers, he has never had cause to regret his action.

“Never, it has never occurred to me to quit music to resume my professional football career because I‘ll do music till I die”, he stated.

He added that so far, his decision to dump professional football for the music-making craft has paid off.

“Yes it has paid off and I am happy for God’s grace”, he said.