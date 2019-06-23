How bandits killed one, abduct monarch, wives, son, others in Zamfara

Barely some hours after President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara on the recent infiltration of bandits, who killed several innocent citizens in Tsafe Local Government Area of the State another attack has been reported



Information said on Friday armed bandits stormed a community in Zamfara State, killing one person and kidnapping at least seven others.

An official said the bandits attacked Yankaba community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area at about 11:30 p.m. during a downpour.

One of those kidnapped is the district head of the community, Buhari Ammani, his three wives and his teenage son.

The chairman of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, Lawal Isah, narrated the incident to PREMIUM TIMES late on Sunday.

He said the bandits forcefully broke the door to Mr Ammani’s house, gained entrance to a room where he was sleeping and abducted him.

A resident of the area, Siddi Abubakar, was killed during the operation, he said.

“The district head was abducted along side his 13 years old son, Kabiru Buhari, and his three wives – Jummai, Asma’u and Lami – all of who are now in captivity.

“Others kidnapped in the community were Malam Aminu Nakano and a boy Sama’ila Isah,” the council chairman said.

Information about the attack came hours after President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with Zamfara residents over another attack in the state on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari for the umpteenth time has assured that cases of banditry and violent attacks on innocent citizens in the country will soon be a thing of the past.

President Buhari has also commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara State on the recent infiltration of bandits, who killed several innocent citizens in Tsafe Local Government Area of the State.

Condemning the incident, President Buhari in a statement his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Sunday, described the bandit attacks as callous and despicable, assuring the people of Zamfara and other Nigerians who have lost loved ones to violent attacks that the government, under his watch, will soon bring such dastardly acts to an end.

Commending the new administration in the State for putting in new security measures to curtail the activities of criminals and bandits, the President urged them not to despair but to see the latest attack as a challenge to step up collective actions to rout the enemy, in partnership with the Federal government.

He urged law enforcement agencies to take prompt and timely actions against the wicked attackers, and also appealed to citizens to have faith in the security agencies by giving them useful information on plans and the movements of the bandits.