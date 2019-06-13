Honouring MKO Abiola by @MBuhari is to Obasanjo’s shame – Fayose

The Ekiti State former governor Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has said former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo did not honoour the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola because of his ego.

Fayose said: ‘It remains a sore-point of his political history that because of ego, Obasanjo, who’s the greatest beneficiary of the June 12, 1993 struggle failed to honour his kinsman, MKO Abiola. So, I commend President Buhari.

Recalled that President Muhammad Buhari on Wednesday announced the change of the name of the National Stadium, Abuja to MKO Abiola Stadium.

Buhari made this pronouncement during his speech at the Demomcracy Day celebration on Wednesday at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

June 12 was signed into law on Monday as Democracy Day as a mark of honour to Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993 presidential eleelcton.

Highlights of the President’s speech at the occasion included the issue of infrastructure provision to rural areas to engender micro-economy in the country.

Buhari also pledged to continue the fight against corruption, insecurity and economic development, adding that “we will enshrine a Nigeria that works for Nigerians and not just a few people” during his second tenure.