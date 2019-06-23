Hole-in-heart baby needs N7m for surgery

By Esther Onyegbula

and Oladimeji Kehinde

Daniel Akinsanya needs N7 million for surgery to fix the hole in his heart.

For the past nine months, Daniel has been fighting day and night to live while waiting for his parents, family and friends to raise the amount for surgery abroad.

Daniel’s mum, Funmi Akinsanya, said, “Our ordeal began when he was 41 days old. We detected he was breathing fast as against the way he was breathing before. So, we went to Oguntolu Hospital very close to our house.

“After the doctor checked him, he prescribed some drugs which we bought. In the midnight, we detected that his breathing was faster than it was before we took him to hospital. So, we took him back to that hospital and the doctor checked him again gave us a referral letter to Massey Children Hospital at Lagos Island.

“At the children hospital, we spent about three weeks during which the personnel said we should to go for an eco test so that we could have the true picture of what is happening.

“We went for the scan and it was the scan that showed that he has hole in his heart.”

Mrs. Akinsanya, a hairdresser went on: “From Massey Hospital, we were referred to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital. When we got to LASUTH, they said that there was no oxygen on ground, so they gave us another referral letter to LUTH.

“Three weeks after he was admitted in LUTH, doctors advised that we take the baby out of the country for surgery. But they are still treating him at LUTH.

“Since then we have been looking for money. We called a hospital in India to know the cost of the surgery which is $11, 000.

“We don’t want our son to die. We need help to fix the hole in the heart. All we need is N7 million so that Daniel can live. “The tension is too much. The baby does not sleep; he is always crying and running temperature. Doctors have advised that the surgery must be done before the boy turns one year.”