Hitachi’s Insight Day to help companies achieve intelligent data resource management

By Juliet Umeh

Many corporate organisations lose substantial revenue because the data they generate are practically unstructured. They lack the capacity to store, enrich, analyse and monetise their data.

Data Company, Hitachi Vantara, said it is set to empower organizations and individuals to achieve intelligent data resource management at its upcoming programme tagged: ‘Hitachi Insight Day’.

The company’s Regional Managing Director, West Africa, Mr. Akinwale Awosokanre, said the event which is to hold on the 18th of June at the Eko Hotel Lagos, promises to help customers achieve smarter, faster insight with integrated data service and proven blueprints that would give profitable perspectives to most of their data.

Awosokanre added that the Hitachi Insights Day has been programmed to help customers gain modern digital transformation using the right cloud strategy with the most flexible, open and trusted choices. “We also want to help our customers to achieve business outcomes and service levels with intelligent resource deployment that streamline their information technology at reduced cost and risk.”

Hitachi Vantara targets existing and new clients to grace the event.