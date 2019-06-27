History will not forgive any Southwest gov that gives land to herdsmen for the breeding – Kakanfo

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Aare Gani Adams picked holes in the South West Security Summit held in Ibadan, Oyo State saying it failed to achieve the desired purpose.



As memories of the late sage and the former Premier of Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo resonated in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital 32 years after his death, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi has expressed his displeasure over his exclusion and other stakeholders from the just concluded security summit.

The summit was organized by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria in conjunction with the governors of the six states in the South West.

The Alaafin said this at the gathering of Yoruba Leaders and presentation of the autobiography of Chief Obafemi Awolowo in Yoruba Language authored by the Publisher, Alaroye, Mr. Alao Adebayo.

The event held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan Thursday.

The paramount ruler, who spoke in Yoruba said: “We were the first to start planning the security summit and we told them. They now went behind us to organize it. What was the outcome of the so called security summit? They have suffered insults?”

While advising people to stop criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors in the South West zone, he said: “Just send us on errand to them. President Buhari is also a human being. We shall talk to him. We know how to talk to him. You elders, help us. I pray that Yoruba won’t become slaves in our own time”.

Aare Adams faults security meeting

Also, condemning the meeting, Aare Adams chided all governors in the zone except Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for ignoring his numerous letters and calls to take proactive steps in checking the excesses of rampaging herdsmen before it degenerated to the level of abduction and killings of innocent people in the region.

Adams, who did not mince words in condemning the uncooperative attitudes of the governors mentioned them one after the other and explained how he had tried to call their attention to the menace of the cattle breeders.

He said: “Nobody can take Yoruba land or constitute nuisance in South West because Yoruba have been living peacefully for the past 120 years, so the incursion of criminally minded people will no longer be accepted.

“History will not forgive any Southwest governor that gives land to herdsmen for the breeding of their cattle because the issue of insecurity is now overwhelming.”

“We are not only talking about southwest alone, we are talking about everywhere Yoruba live including Kogi and Kwara States. All hands must be on deck to curb insecurity because the progress of Yoruba land should be a collective effort of all of us.

“The security summit we did recently was just the first phase, there is a need for all the socio-cultural groups to come together and mobilise our traditional rulers and the governments to be in unity in fighting insecurity in their respective states. Let us unite to fight this battle to an end.”