Health tips: Towards healthy heart

By Sola Ogundipe

How much should you weigh? It depends on your age and height. If you’re overweight, the extra kilos will put extra stress on your heart. So, losing weight can help your heart stay healthy.

Exercise makes your heart stronger and helps it pump more blood with each heartbeat. With more oxygen, your body functions more efficiently.

Exercise can also lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease and “bad” cholesterol that can clog the arteries and cause a heart attack. Exercise can also raise levels of “good” cholesterol that helps protect against a heart attack by carrying fatty deposits out of the arteries.

A combination of healthy diet and exercise can speed up weight loss..

Aerobic exercise is best because it causes you to breathe more deeply, makes your heart work harder to pump blood and raises your heart rate.

Good examples of aerobic exercise include walking, jogging, running, dancing, swimming, and bicycling.

If you haven’t been exercising regularly, try to work up to 30 minutes, four to six times a week. You may alternate exercise days with rest days.

Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Walk during break or lunch. Walk to work, or park at the end of the car park so you have to walk farther. Walk more briskly.

Do housework at a quicker pace and more often. Diet and exercise are an important part of your heart health.

If you don’t eat a good diet and you don’t exercise, you are at increased risk of developing health problems. These include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease all of which increase your risk of heart attack and stroke.