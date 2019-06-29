Ministerial appointments: Hate speech and Kaduna State Deputy Governor

By Ebunoluwa Sessou, Josephine Agbonkhese & Gabriel Ewepu

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation, Nigerian Feminist Forum, NFF, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure equitable treatment for women in his cabinet by ensuring a gender balance of ratio 50:50 in his second tenure in office.

This call was sequel to the attack on the new Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe on the basis of her gender, calling her a trash on social media.

Reacting to the particular social media user who took to his handle to react to the swearing in of the female elected leader with the following words on May 29, 2019: “Today, a woman becomes the deputy governor of Kaduna State, I’m not going to tell you the danger that comes with having a woman as a leader, but if she’s going to be our governor come 2023, then I’m afraid there’s no hope for Kaduna State. Only downhill from there.

“If there is going to be a woman leading a state, (governor) please let it be in the southern part of this country. Keep it far away from the north.”

The group called for an end to hate speech in Nigeria’s public space that denigrates women. It observed that resurgence of hate speech and negative narratives against women within Nigeria’s public space, and in particular, trending on social media, has further posed more danger on women.

It furher stated that the statement was “targeted against women, and it is capable of promoting discrimination against their political participation in leadership and denies their right to dignity and equality before the law.

“In addition, its divisive nature further incites public sentiments against certain ethnic groups through its employment of hate speech. More importantly, it constitutes violence against women and denigrates their citizenship.

“The citizens of Kaduna State exercised their democratic choices and preference by electing a female deputy governor back in March 2019. In addition, Nigeria as a country has committed to promoting women’s participation in political leadership, through the quota system promoted by its National Gender Policy,NGP 2006, that stipulates 35 per cent representation of women in all political leadership positions across the country.

“Moreover, Nigeria has signed regional and international treaties that provides for women’s participation in political leadership such as the Maputo Protocol and The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women,CEDAW.

“In Article 9, the Maputo Protocol provides women with the Right to Participate in the Political and Decision-Making Process.CEDAW in Article 7 provides the basis for realising equal opportunities for male and female in political and public life, including the right to vote and to stand for election, as well as to hold public office at all levels of government.

“The Nigerian Feminist Forum strongly condemns the act of denigrating women through online and offline hate speech that will only incite negative narratives and perpetrate violence against women.

“The social media community must desist from spreading hate speech against women, which only reinforces patriarchy in our society and fails to respect the rights of citizens.

“Such hate speech if not immediately redressed, will only further incubate negative sentiments and may be the tipping point which may implode gender- based violence and discrimination in Nigeria which already struggles with this challenge in its public and private spheres,” the group said.

The group, however, advised the government of Nigeria to fulfil its human rights obligations by ensuring the equitable treatment of women who make up about 50 per cent of its population, and put an end to the impunity that empowers such narratives.