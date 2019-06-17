GUO challenges youths to go into agriculture

The chairman, board of directors, GU Okeke and Sons limited, Chief Godwin Okeke has urged the Nigerian youths to embrace agriculture in order to be self reliance.

Chief Okeke who is also the Chairman, Board of Directors, VARAMAN Industries Ltd made this call when some youths visited him in his palatial home in Adasi-Ani, Anambra state.

He pointed out that agriculture is a lucrative business that should not be left in the hands of the old and illiterate people but should be seen by youth as untapped sector of the economy capable of empowering millions of youths into becoming economically independent.

He said the beautiful thing about going into agriculture is that it can be combined with some other endeavours.

“I was the major supplier of eggs to University of Nigeria, Enugu campus in 1971 not minding the fact that I already have a flourishing transportation company,” he recalled.

The transportation Guru, who lauded the effort of the present administration in making agriculture a business in Nigeria however urged the government at all levels to make social amenities available in the rural areas so that the youthful and energetic individuals can stay back instead of the mad rush to urban centers where many of them eventually become carried away and may not be useful to the society as should.

He also harped on the need to have good road network between the cities and urban centers so that farm produce can easily be evacuated.

Chief Okeke expressed his willingness to support any youth who is ready to go fully into the business of feeding the nation.