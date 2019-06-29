Gunmen murder CRUTECH’s Chief Architect in Calabar

BY IKE UCHECHUKWU

Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins on Thursday evening ambushed and killed the Chief Architect in the Works and Physical Planning unit of Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH, Bassey Ekpenyong Inyang as he was arriving home with his wife.

Vanguard gathered that Mr Bassey’s assailants shot him several times in front of his wife killing him on the spot.

An eyewitness who spoke under condition of anonymity said the suspected assassins numbering six had arrived in a bus and parked close to the home of the former Secretary of Calabar South Local Government while waiting for the victim. According to the eyewitness, the unsuspecting non academic staff also known as Bachang then drove into the arms of the assailants who gunned him down

The source said: “As he arrived his home at Airport Road, by Abasi Orok at Anantigha area of Calabar South LGA, the gunmen came out from the bus, shot and killed him on the spot. They also snatched the phone of his wife before they escaped,” the eyewitness narrated.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the police command in Cross River State, DSP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incident said that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the people and motive promising that all those involved would be arrested and brought to book.

She said: “The man and his wife were coming back from church when some people in a bus close to his house waylaid and attacked them. No arrest has been made. We are investigating the incident.

In another development Irene revealed that the command made a breakthrough yesterday morning when two robbery suspects were arrested with locally made pistols

“We arrested two robbery suspects with a locally made pistol in Calabar South. They are currently in our custody. We are waiting for the DPO of Efut to transfer the case to State CID,” she said.