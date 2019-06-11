Gunmen kill 200-level Plateau Varsity student

Unidentified gunmen, Sunday night, killed one Sheni Kimati, a 25-year-old 200 level student of the department of Geography, Plateau State University, Bokkos.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, who confirmed the incident, yesterday in Jos, said the gunmen attacked the university premises on Sunday night and killed the student.

According to him, “yesterday (Sunday), at about 11p.m., unknown gunmen attacked the premises of Plateau State University, Bokkos, during which one Sheni Kimati, 25, a 200 level student of the Department of Geography was shot.

“He was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty at a Cottage Hospital, Bokkos.”

Tyopev said no suspect had yet been arrested in connection with the attack and called on those with useful information to avail it to the security agencies.

The Police spokesman said students of the university had staged a protest yesterday morning to express their displeasure over the incident.

He, however, said the arrival of officers and men of the command to the scene had restored normalcy to the university community.