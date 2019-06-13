Gunmen abduct Katsina Village Head

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—gunmen, Tuesday, kidnapped the Head of Labo village, Alhaji Maigari Bature, in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Information gathered from the area revealed that Alhaji Bature was kidnapped while working on his farm on the outskirts of the village, near Rugu Forest.

Meanwhwile, Katsina State government has ordered suspension of farming activities around the dreaded Rugu Forest.

A source said the gunmen stormed the area (Labo village) shooting sporadically to scare away people before taking Bature into the forest on their motorcycles.

Contacted, the spokesperson of Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident yesterday, saying the Police are on top of the matter to ensure that the village head is rescued from the kidnappers.

According to him, “it is true. Efforts are on with a view to rescuing him from these rascals.

“Operation Puff Adder responded to the distress call, but since it was inside his farmland far away near the Rugu Forest, before they could reach there, the hoodlums had fled into Rugu Forest. We are following a lead that may assist us in his rescue.”

Also confirming the directive by the state government to suspend farming activities around the Rugu Forest, SP Isah urged the people to abide by the order for their safety.

He told the people that if it becomes necessary that they must go to the farm, they should go in groups and also inform security agencies for security back up.

“The command is calling on members of the communities in the affected areas to always form groups, while going to their farms and inform security agencies for security back up,” he added.