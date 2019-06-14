Gulder unveils new TVC to inspire consumers

Ayo Onikoyi

National Premium lager, Gulder, has unveiled a new TVC to inspire, engage and encourage Nigerians to continue to own their journey. Known for its sleek golden brown bottle with the iconic helmet, Gulder is set to use this TVC to continue to urge Nigerians to celebrate the small wins on their quest for success.

With the aim of extending its market penetration by redefining the brand to its consumers, the new TVC is hinged on Gulder’s redefined positioning tagged “Own Your Journey”, which was launched in January this year.

The 60 seconds TVC features a young ambitious man who is striving to become successful in his career. He is seen discouraged by family and friends but, despite the odds, he not only pushes through and achieves great success, but he celebrates the priceless moments along the way over cold bottles of Gulder.

Speaking on the launch of the TVC, Brand Manager, Gulder, Kolawole Akintimehin said;

“We believe it is a really nice time to be talking about owning and celebrating every level in our personal journeys. As a brand, we want to help our consumers own and celebrate all the spheres of their endeavors. The new TVC embodies the type of message Gulder wants to engrave in the heart of every young Nigerian, and we hope to inspire and encourage as many people as possible.”