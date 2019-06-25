Guinea coach talks tough ahead Nigeria match

Coach of Guinea’s Syli Stars, Psul Put is already talking tough ahead of their AFCON fixture against the Super Eagles tomorrow.

The Guineans must avoid defeat in the game in order to brighten their chances of advancing to the last 16 of the competition, especially after their opener against Madagascar which ended 2-2.

The Syli Stars were almost beaten in that opener but earned a share of the spoils after Bordeaux striker Francois Kamano converted a spot kick in the 66th minute.

Coach Put is aiming to get their campaign back on track against the Eagles who remain one of the strongest teams in the competition and three-time Africa champions.

‘’I know I have a big game to play on Wednesday against Nigeria. Today the group that did not start the match against Madagascar trained and the other group worked in the massage room,’’ Put told guineefoot.info after training on Sunday.

‘’Nigeria is a great team, and it’s up to us to be bigger.’’

The Super Eagles have faced Guinea 17 times in the past, winning five, drawing seven and losing five.