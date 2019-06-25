Guinea can‘t delay Nigeria’s progress – Omeruo

After a hard fought victory against Burundi on Saturday, Nigeria is one win away from punching the ticket for a round of 16 spot, with Guinea standing between them and that early shine.

Meanwhile for the Syli Nationale, their campaign in Egypt didn’t get off on a flyer as they would have hoped as debutants Madagascar threw a spanner in their wheels.

An entertaining 2-2 result leaves the second highest ranked team in the group with an uphill task to get maximum points against Nigeria – so they might settle for a draw or a win.

Speaking ahead of the game, Super Eagles Center half Kenneth Omeruo expressed cautious optimism about Nigeria’s chances based on the quality of their West African neighbours.

“I watched the Guinea and Madagascar game, it ended 2-2 and it was quite interesting,” Omeruo said.

“Both teams played very well, so now we just have to do our bit and get a win so we can pick that round of 16 ticket quickly.

“The thing is to take each game as it comes, we cannot be thinking about the final when we have 5-6 games more to play.

“So we have to take each game as it comes and see where we get to, but it’ll be good to win it again.”