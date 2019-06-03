Group takes anti-corruption fight to the People

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Centre for Anti-corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has taken its anti-corruption crusade to 12 units across Lagos State.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 12 units, executive Chairman of CACOL, Debo Adeniran maintained that the need for the people to fight corrupt leaders themselves cannot be overemphasised.

“We want to make a paradigm shift by taking the war against corrupt leadership to the people. We are no longer afraid of death and we will no longer be enticed by sweet words from leaders that have failed us.

The 12 units inaugurated were Ayobo Ipaja, Agege LCDA, Coker Aguda unit, Ikorodu West LCDA unit, Ajeromi Ifelodun unit 1,2, Orile Agege unit, among others.

Adeniran reiterated that “the essence of the units is to make the society better than we met it. It is more like a true federal system we want to make the anti-corruption crusade to be. And these units will be semi-independent whereby they decide the corruption fight they want to engage in.”