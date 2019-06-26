Group raises concern over Elzakzaky, wife’s deteriorating health

Calls On Govt To Allow Them Access Medical Treatment

The Islamic Movement In Nigeria (IMN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians over the depleting health conditions of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenah Ibrahim.

In a Statement released in Abuja by the spokesperson to Academic Forum of IMN, Mikail Yunus, it said the government should heed to all the court rulings that has granted their leader the right to go abroad to attend to his health.

The statement reads: “On the 22nd day of January 2019, the legal counsel of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and Malama Zeenah Ibraheem made an application requesting unrestricted access to their doctors for urgent medical attention.

“Subsequent to that development, the Kaduna State High Court, presided by Justice G. Kurada granted the request to allow the defendant’s chosen physicians to examine them.

“Due to bureaucratic, logistical and other challenges, the team of doctors was only able to arrive and examine them in late April 2019. In order to appraise the situation, the physicians requested that a number of medical tests be conducted.

“In spite of the fact that most of the facilities capable of carrying out these medical tests were present in and within the Kaduna Area, much time was wasted due to the DSS insisting that the medical tests was to take place in Abuja.

“The DSS eventually allowed the medical examination to take place in Kaduna. Furthermore, the DSS went on to facilitate all the necessary arrangements to make the examinations successful.

“The tests were all carried out between the 24th and 27th of April 2019. All results were subsequently handed over to the doctors.

“Having received the results of the previously mentioned tests, the medical team went on to produce an in-depth medical report which was immediately handed over to the relevant authorities.

“Based on all of these, the team of doctors wrote a comprehensive medical report that addressed all the relevant medical issues revealed by the test results.

“Based on this medical report an application was drafted and filed with the Kaduna State High Court on 17th day of June 2019.

“The results of the tests point to a significant number of serious medical concerns. Firstly, in the case of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, the report stated that he had obstructed blood flow to the heart (Myocardial Ischemia and Left ventricular hypertrophy) which poses a serious risk of a heart attack. Severe cervical spondylitis causing nerve root compression.

“In his right eye the diagnosis was severe visual impairment, progressive open angle glaucoma and progressive macular atrophy and other issues that can inevitably lead to permanent blindness. In the left eye the diagnosis was Anophthalmia, which is to say that the left eye is completely absent.

“Furthermore (Symptoms of heavy metal poisoning were also observed.) The tests revealed unusually high concentrations of lead and cadmium in his blood. Meaning that the full extent of the damage may yet be much higher than can be easily ascertained.

“Secondly, in the case of Malama Zeenah Ibraheem, the report stated Sinus arrhythmia a condition characterized by heart rhythms that fluctuate between being too fast or too slow. Severe bilateral knee osteoarthritis, which is a painful and crippling condition, requiring urgent surgical intervention.

“Hyperthyroidism, Hepato-biliary pathology (liver and biliary complications) too were noted, that will require further investigation and treatment in an advance medical center, to avoid any risk of patient developing liver failure. A mature cataract in the left eye; that requires urgent lesser intervention and other debilitating issues, including recurrent abdominal pains from the gunshot injury to the abdomen and associated nausea and occasional vomiting.

“We are still awaiting a reply from the Kaduna State High Court as of now. Based on the report we wish to state that this is an urgent medical emergency, in every sense of the word. This is because it is clear that the very lives of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and Malama Zeenah Ibraheem are critically at risk and highly unstable. In fact, the team of physicians have already warned that the two may lose their lives if urgent medical treatment is not provided to them.

“Consequently, this medical emergency should be dealt with immediately. It is clear that all of the previously mentioned medical conditions have developed as a direct result of wanton negligence and untimely interventions, caused by the unnecessarily restricted nature of their access to medical attention for the past three years.

“We, therefore, find it atrocious that their health has been allowed to deteriorate in this manner. Unless if the aim of the current administration is to covertly assassinate them while in custody.

“Finally, we wish to reiterate that our demand is that Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and Malama Zeenah Ibraheem should be urgently allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment.

“This is part of their right to life provided by the law. This is a fundamental right of every citizens under section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN),1999 as amended and article 4 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap.A10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria ( LFN), 2004.”