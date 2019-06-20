Group passes vote of confidence on Obaseki, Oshiomhole

The Joseph Ikpea support group for Governor Obaseki and his Deputy Rt. Hon. Philip shiabu has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Obaseki and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

In his opening speech, the Grand patron/Sponsor of the group, Hon Joseph Ikpea told the gathering that the meeting is not about leadership tussle as insinuated in some quarters, but the coming together of like minds in the pursuit of victory for Gov Obaseki and his Deputy Rt Hon shiabu re-election bid come 2020. Hon Ikpea also reaffirmed his group total support for Gov Obaseki and his Deputy Rt. Hon. shiabu which he described as non-negotiable.

In a well attended meeting in his country home at Ewatto in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, Hon. Ikpea sighted the developmental stride of the Obaseki led administration as second to none as he advise the group in particular and Esan (Edo central senatorial district) in general to give total support to Obaseki/Shiabu re-election bid which he teamed gate way to achieving Esan Agenda.

The former council Boss also lauded the superlative leadership qualities of Comrade Adams Oshiomole the APC National Chairman whom he described as a political tactician as shown in the all round victory he recorded for the party (APC) in the enthronement of national Assembly leadership.

High point of the meeting was the integration of SDP members in the local government into the group which has come to join APC. The group was lead by Barrister Cyril Odiboh.

Personalities present at the meeting include Deacon Stephen Oriakhi MD Fantasy Hotel Benin city, Chief Barrister Ukpebor from ewohimi among others.