Group hails army for ‘maintaining law and order in Rivers’

Indigenes of Rivers state under the auspices of League of Rivers Progressives (LRP) has applauded the Nigerian army for its efforts in maintaining law and order in Rivers.

In a statement signed by Vincent King, its coordinator, the group said the army has proven to be an unbiased organization that has continually acted in the best interest of the people of the state.

“The Nigerian Army in Rivers state has been outstanding in the discharge of its core responsibilities, which is responsible for the relative peace enjoyed in the state,” the statement read.

“The Nigerian Army has always risen to the occasion when the need arises and displayed that it is an unbiased organization that is out to protect the common man and woman on the streets.

“The Nigerian Army has indeed come to the rescue of the oppressed people of River state whose rights have been trampled upon by political thugs. The activities of political thuggery, kidnappers and militants have been curtailed due to the numerous sacrifices of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in Rivers state.”

The League of Rivers Progressives further accused the state governor of attempting to frustrate and blackmail the Nigerian Army in Rivers state because it has refused to avail itself to do the bidding of the governor who has a penchant for attacking anyone that criticizes his unpopular policies in the state.

Vanguard