Group drums support for Kalu’s Deputy Senate President bid

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The National Alliance For Equity & Justice, a pan Nigerian group, Friday enjoined the All Progressives Congress, APC, senators-elect and other stakeholders to support the bid by former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu to emerge as the Deputy Senate President of the 9th National Assembly.

Kalu, elected Senator to represent Abia North Senatorial District has already declared his intention to vie for the position in the 9th Assembly slated for inauguration next Tuesday.

In a statement signed by Mazi Chukwuemeka Nwosu and co-signed by Hon. Akinola Akinyemi and Alhaji Hassan Jubril, the group noted that the emergence of the Abia North senator-elect as Deputy Senate President would reflect balance, equity, justice and national integration in the zoning of principal officers of the Senate among the six geopolitical zones.

They also argued that Kalu has worked to popularize the APC in the South- East since he joined the party and has over time, demonstrated his commitment to the success of the administration of President Muhammad Buhari.

“Uzor Kalu is a detribalised Nigerian leader, a fact reflected in the number of friends he has across Nigeria and beyond, the different chieftaincy titles he was found worthy to be bestowed upon across the four corners of Nigeria.

“He is patriotic, outspoken and a goal getter with experience and capacity to engender consensus among contending interests, hence, he will be an asset to the 9th Senate,” the statement noted.

They also added that the national acceptance of the former governor was demonstrated in 2007 when he came third in the Presidential race which he contested under the Progressive People’s Alliance, PPA.

“Apart from his successful foray into politics, Uzor Kalu is also an astute businessman and publisher who has contributed to national economic development in various ways. We believe that Uzor Kalu will make a good Deputy Senate President and will complement the distinguished Senator Ahmed Lawan as the Senate President.

“Uzor Kalu has demonstrated leadership whether you consider his forays in politics, business , philanthropy or youth empowerment and we are sure that his emergence as the Deputy Senate President will be added value to the National Assembly and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the statement continued .