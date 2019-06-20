Governorship zoning: Ugwuanyi commended for clarification

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – FORMER member of Federal House of Representatives, Hon U.S.A Igwesi has commended Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for adhering to the conventional and traditional zoning arrangement of the state.

Hon Igwesi who made this known in a statement issued to pressmen in Enugu, disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi based on equity, justice and fairness insisted that the next governor of the state in 2023 would come from Nkanu Zone.

“I, Chief U.S.A Igwesi expresses gratitude to the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for adhering to the conventional and traditional zoning arrangement of the state by insisting that Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Nkanu Zone, produces the next Governor of the State by 2023.

“Governor Ugwuanyi has in different fora assured the people of the state that the next Governor of the state will automatically come from Nkanu Zone based on equity, fairness and justice”, He said.

Igwesi disclosed that political equation is tripod and as such the rotation is complete and must begin where it started ab-initio.

“Since the gubernatorial journey started with Enugu East Zone with former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani on the saddle for the zone for eight years from 1999 to 2007, after which former Governor Sullivan Chime climbed the saddle for another eight years for Enugu West Zone from 2007 to 2015 which now paved way for Nsukka Zone with the present Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi doing his second tenure which started in 2015 and will end in 2023.

“Justice and equity demands that since the circle has been completed, it is only fair and undoubtedly the turn of Enugu East Zone to start the gubernatorial journey again which will continue seamlessly.

“Since the political understanding was formulated that any zone who goes against does not always lose but mocked at by the voting population of the state who believe completely in the existing zoning formula.

“To the best of my knowledge the stakeholders of the state has never sat down to draw and agree on the zoning arrangement but believed totally on the tripod conventional zoning system in the state which has been assimilated and imbibed by the entire voting strength of the state and all the three zones that made up the state”, he said

The former lawmaker advised Governor Ugwuanyi not to relent in his determination to lead the state at the right part by always insisting that the proper political equation and balancing was maintained and adhered to.

He however thanked the Governor and the entire people of Enugu State for their understanding in maintaining the existing zoning arrangement that has not only brought peace but unity among the zones of the state.