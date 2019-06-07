Governor Yahaya Bello condoles ThisDay MD over wife’s death

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has condoled the Managing Director of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello over the loss of his wife, Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan, who died at 50 years of age.

The Governor stated this in a press statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital by his Chief Press Secretary, Hon Onogwu Muhammed.

The statement quoted the Governor to have expressed sadness over the death and prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give the family fortitude to bear the loss.

Governor Bello who said he was moved by the powerful obituary posted by the widower Mr. Eniola Bello, said it showed the level of closeness between late Mrs Eniola-Bello and her husband and urged him to put everything to prayer as it was only God that understood why he had to take her away at this point in time.

He said as humans, no one could question the actions of God Almighty, adding that death was a necessary end even though mortals sought longevity of life to fulfill some of their desires.

“Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello was no doubt a caring mother and pillar of support to her husband while she was alive. The rain of testimonies about her humility and selflessness no doubt endeared her to many, including myself. That is the more reason I am beyond saddened that we lost her to illness so soon,” the Governor stated.

He said only the Almighty could explain fully to ordinary mortals why some things happened.

