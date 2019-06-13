Governor Bello vows to crush banditry

By Nasir Muhammad

GUSAU—As part of his efforts to curtail security challenges in Zamfara State, Governor Bello Matawallen-Maradun of Zamfara State, yesterday vowed to end the protracted armed banditry in the state.

This came as a former governor of the state, Ahmad Bakura promised to support the governor in his effort to surmount the challenges facing the state including insecurity.

Governor Matawallen-Maradun spoke at a meeting he reconvened with leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammad Kiruwa Ardon Zuru, Deputy Governor Mahadi Aliyu Gusau, Speaker of the state house of assembly, Nasir Magarya, PDP State Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha Gusau, Secretary to State Government, SSG Alhaji Bala Bello Maru, among other key stakeholders in the state.

Governor Matawallen-Maradun informed that a bill would be presented to the state assembly today for a law proscribing death sentence for unjust killings by either the bandits or Civilian Joined Task Force (‘Yan-Sakai).

According to him, his administration had plans for various developmental projects for rural and nomadic communities and would be launched as soon as peace was restored in the state.

He called on the “nomadic communities to embrace peace, surrender their arms and enjoy the development programmes of his administration.”

Earlier, while addressing the stakeholders, the leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, reiterated his commitment to employing every workable solution for the attainment of peace.

He alleged that his previous efforts were scuttled by the past administration, but expressed optimism that governor Matawallen-Maradun would end banditry in Zamfara State.

Meanwhile, former governor of the state, Ahmad Bakura has promised to support the incumbent governor in his effort to surmount the challenges facing the state including insecurity.

He called on the people of Zamfara State to support the administration to move the state to greater heights.

Senator Bakura who represented Zamfara West Senatorial District at the 6th, 7th and 8th National Assembly, spoke during a courtesy visit on the governor.

The senator who is the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, described the emergence of Governor Matawalle as an act of God and urged the people to accept it, saying “there is need by all well-meaning citizens of the state to come together and support the governor with good and genuine advice that will promote the wellbeing of the people in the state.”

