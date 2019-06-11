Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Democracy day message

This day is one of extreme significance in our history as a nation as it marks the return of power to the people.

Our uninterrupted democracy since 1999, is proof of its overwhelming popularity and acceptance, as it has allowed the active participation of everyone in the society in choosing their leader.

In Edo State, government at all levels will continue to extend the democratic dividend to the greatest majority of our people.

I want to use this opportunity to again commend our President, Muhammadu Buhari for officially recognising June 12 as the nation’s Democracy Day in honour of the Late M.K.O. Abiola, who paid a steep price for this participatory government.

I call on all Edo people, Nigerians and friends of our dear country to support our effort to deepen democratic values towards ensuring that our people are major stakeholders in the process of governance.