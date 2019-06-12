Gov Masari, Emir of Daura laud Chinese investment effort in Katsina State

The Governor of Katsina state, His Excellency, Governor Bello Aminu Masari has commended the Initiative of the Nigeria-China CAECA Community and Economic Cultural Association to invest and improve the socio-economic welfare of Katsina state.

He made the commendations during a meeting with the Chinese Government delegation at the state government house in Katsina. He noted that anybody, group or association who comes up with ideas on how to reposition Katsina state again, is welcomed with opened hands and mind.

The Chinese delegation was led by Prince Ishola Olatunbosun and team of investors was headed by Mr Xie Kun, The President of China-Asian Economic and Cultural Association, he was in the company of a team of Chinese investors which includes Jia Li Na, Chief of the Large Project Office, China-Asian Economic & Cultural Association, Jing Mao Sheng, Director of World Hefa Clean Energy Technology Company Limited, Cui Jing Shan, Head Engineer, Qiqihar Heavy CNC Equipment Company Limited and Astor Poon, P.A to Prince Ishola.

In a presentation, by the President of CAECA, Xie Kun, he assured the Governor that a Chinese hospital will be established to deliver free treatment to people with specific health needs using Chinese herbs and 10,000 Indigenous doctors will be trained on Chinese traditional medicines to ensure effective healthcare service delivery. In addition, Prince Ishola Olatunbosun noted that his aim of inviting Chinese investors to Katsina so as to add value to the people of Nigeria.

Prince Olatunbosun further stressed that the choice of Daura for the commencement of the pilot project was in view of their support for the positive agenda of President Buhari, who is an indigene of Daura in Katsina.

The Chinese delegates also made an advocacy visit to the Emir of Daura HRH, Alhaji (Dr.) Umar Faruk Umar, CON, to solicit for his blessing and fatherly counsels. The Emir appreciated the Chinese delegates for choosing Daura as a location for their pilot project. He immediately donated a plot of land for the establishment of the pilot hospital in Daura, Katsina state.

The Nigeria-China CAECA organization has since it’s establishment in Nigeria 10 years ago maintained a development influence in countries across the globe that includes, Mozambique, South Africa, and about 18 other countries worldwide.