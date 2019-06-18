Gov Makinde orders free entry into Schools of Science, Junior Secondary Schools

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN-IN fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promises in the education sector, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has directed that entry forms into the state’s Schools of Science and Junior Secondary Schools be made free henceforth.

The governor, in a directive issued through the state’s Head of Service, Mrs. Amidat Agboola, ordered that placement/screening exercise Forms for students into Junior Secondary Schools be made free henceforth.

Similarly, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa also indicated that the admission into Schools of Science in the state be made free for all candidates as directed by the governor.

The statement further disclosed that fees earlier paid by the categories of students mentioned above be refunded by the management of the respective schools immediately.

According to the statement: “The directive by Governor Makinde is in fulfilment of his electioneering campaign promises to promote free and quality education to the citizenry of the state.”

The release further appealed to stakeholders to co-operate with the present administration to ensure that the state assumes its pacesetter status in the education sector.