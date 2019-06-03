Gov Ishaku Sacks political appointees, retains four

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo —Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has retained four political appointees and dissolved the state executive council.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, on Monday evening says the governor has also approved the relief of all commissioners in the state of their duties.

According to the statement those affected include, “All Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Chairmen of Boards and Parastatals and their Members.”

The statement further stated that those not affected by the dissolution include, “Hon. Anthony A. Jellason, Secretary to the Government of the State; Mr. Simon Istifanus Angyu, Head of Service; Retired Col Nwunukhe Agyo, Special Adviser on Security and Mr Bala Dan Abu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.”

The statement further stated that the governor thanked the affected appointees for their dedicated services to the state government and wished them well in their future endeavours.