Gov Emmanuel forwards nominees list to Akwa Ibom Assembly

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has forwarded the list of nominees to be appointed into his second term cabinet to the State House of Assembly for screening and approval.

The nominee list which was attached to the letter sent by the governor to the members of the state Legislature and read by the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren at yesterday plenary comprises of 19 commissioners-designate and 2 Special Advisers.

According to Umoren those listed for Commissioner positions include; Mr. Akan Okon (immediate past Commissioner Special Duties and Aviation) Mr. Ime Ekpo, (immediate past Mr. Nse Essien, (Newly appointed Commissioner for Agriculture and food Sufficiency), Mr. Uwemedimo Nwoko (immediate past Attorney General of the Akwa Ibom state), Sir Monday Uko( Immediate past Commissioner for Youths and Sports and Mr. Linus Nkan (immediate past Commissioner for Finance)

Others are Okpulupum Etteh, Mr, Ephraim Inyaneyen (immediate past Commissioner for Works) Ekong Sampson, Mr. Charles Udoh, Hon Orman Esin, Iniobong Essien, Dr Dominic Ukpong, Dr. Gloria Edet, Udo Ekpenyong, Prince Ukpong Akpabio, Uno Etim, Raphael Bassey, Mr. Victor Bassey.

The two names shortlisted for appointment as Special Advisers position are Hon Sunny Ibuot, Mr Ekemini Umoh.

However, the nominees list received on the floor of the House shows that only Okpulukpum Etteh listed for appointment as a Commissioner was not part of the immediate past cabinet of governor Udom Emmanuel.

The Speaker, Mr Aniekan Bassey who received the letter on behalf of the 7th state Assembly committed same to the House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petition for deliberation and screening.

Bassey said the Committee is expected to report back to the House within a period of one week.