Google puts the spotlight on blood donation with LifeBank

By Prince Osuagwu

Recognising the complicat-ed issues surrounding blood donation in Nigeria, Search Engine, Google, in partnership with LifeBank said it is using digital platform to get more Nigerians donate blood and get it safely to patients who need it.

The partners said the process was designed to accommodate urgency, location, and price involved in getting tested genuine blood samples to the patients.

It involves dispatch riders who move the blood in boxes that are padlocked and can only be opened by the recipient using a Bluetooth connection or key.

The system also connects blood banks to hospitals via Google Maps Platform. LifeBank said with this system, it has been able to cut short delivery time from 24 hours to less than 45 minutes.

LifeBank founder, Temie Giwa-Tubosun, said in the race to get blood to patients, every second counts. She said: “Donated blood has a shelf life of just six weeks. Often, it expires before it is ever used because doctors are unable to locate the type of blood that they need. The doctors who need the blood and the blood banks who are discarding blood needed to find a way to communicate with each other. Using the Google Maps platform to create an interface for these once-disconnected entities by mapping each location involved in blood distribution across Lagos, from hospitals to blood banks to the delivery drivers, has given us a solution.

“To date, LifeBank has signed up over 5,800 new donors, moved over 13,800 pints, served 300-plus hospitals, and saved more than 4,000 lives. Today, as part of the build-up to the World Blood Donor Day, Google is using its voice to highlight the need for people to donate blood through a spotlight campaign showcasing the work done by LifeBank.”

Also, Head of Brand and Reputation, Google Sub-Saharan Africa, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, said: “Organising information and making it accessible is at the heart of Google’s mission. LifeBank’s system shows just how much magic can happen when universally accessible tools and information meet human creativity, aspirations and resilience.”

Nigeria has some of the lowest blood donation rates in the world, with just 10 per cent of the population donating freely. That makes it crucial that what blood there is arrives safely and on time where it’s needed.

Underlining the need for blood donations is the fact that Nigeria has the fourth-highest maternal mortality rate in the world, accounting for 19 per cent of all maternal deaths globally. Postpartum haemorrhaging (the loss of too much blood following birth) is the leading cause of such deaths. The lack of infrastructure to get crucial blood supplies in Nigeria compounds this problem.