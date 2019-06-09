Goje: Buhari has revealed his true colours in fight against corruption – PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Following the decision of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, to take over the N25 billion alleged corruption case involving former Gombe state governor, Danjuma Goje; the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has chided President Buhari, accusing him of paying lip service in the fight against graft.

In an exclusive chat with our correspondent yesterday, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigerians should not be surprised at the sudden twist of events in the case involving Goje, saying the President Buhari-led administration was only harassing opposition figures in the land in the guise of fighting corruption.

He said: “The PDP has said it before and we are repeating it today that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration is not serious in waging war against corruption. Have we suddenly forgotten that Adams Oshiomhole, the APC national chairman once stated openly that anyone who join the party would have his sins forgiven?

“Nigerians have lost count of the number of people who left their former parties to join the APC and as soon as they crossed over, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, either withdrew from their cases or handled same with levity. But Nigerians are wiser now and at the appropriate time, they will speak up.”

Similarly, National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the PDP, Eddy Olafeso has described last week’s take over of the N25 billion case by the AGF as a vindication of the stand of the PDP since the assumption of office by President Buhari.

Olafeso who decried what he called the failure of the APC-led government to demonstrate sufficient leadership acumen in tackling the nation’s challenges, added that “in the past four years, Nigerians have been forced to live with lies and needless propaganda by a government that has shown lack of capacity to govern.”

According to him, “it is simply appalling that the AGF would take over from EFCC as soon as Goje pledged to support the Presidency’s choice of Senate President of the 9th Assembly.”

“Question is, was the EFCC no longer capable of prosecuting the case? Was it a mere coincidence that the AGF suddenly became interested in the matter after Goje danced to the rhythm of their music?” he asked, noting that the onus is now on the Office of the AGF to prove to Nigerians that it meant well in the pursuit of justice.

The PDP, he added would continue to point out “the failings” of the ruling party, stressing that no amount of intimidation of its leaders would stop the party from speaking truth to power.