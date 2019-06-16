God’s arms not too short to deliver in this perilous period!

By Kenny Okotie

Does God really exist? I am tempted to ask this all-important question because at this present age and time some think there is no God and don’t believe in His existence. How absurd? If you journey through life without stumbling blocks, you might attribute your little success to yourself instead of God. For instance, do you believe the Holy book, the bible was written by men and women through the inspiration of God? In the book of 2 Timothy 3:16, the Bible says through Apostle Paul “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.”

The Bible contains all there is to life and the way we should comport and comfort ourselves as we journey through the tapestry called life. It is not surprising that in the last days we shall be in a state of carelessness as exemplified in 2 Timothy 3:1-5 “But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come, for men will be lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power.”

Can you compare and contrast what is happening at this present age and time to the scripture? I am at my wit’s end when due to hardship occasioned by the Nigerian economy people think that God ultimately has forgotten about them. No! NEVER!!. In the book of 2 Peter 3: 9, it says “the Lord is not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.”

It’s not the will of God to see us go astray, all should come to repentance through His one and only begotten Son, JESUS CHRIST. When the first man, Adam sinned in the garden of Eden, the man was ultimately separated from God. And so, God found a way out of this quagmire through Jesus at Calvary and His ultimate resurrection.

In the book of John, the Apostle John records events leading up to the Resurrection, the final climatic proof that Jesus is who He claims to be – the Son of God. “In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, the word was God.” John 1:1. Also, “And the word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth.”

In the ministry of John the Baptist, it says “I am the voice of one crying in the wilderness, make straight the way of the Lord.” (John 1:23). Look at this. In John 1:29, the Bible records that “The next day John saw Jesus coming towards him, and he said, Behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.” Just like in biblical days, history is repeating itself today in this present world not only in Nigeria.

Have we accepted Him? Do we believe He is the Son of God? In John 1:11, it says “He came unto His own, and His own received Him not.” The prophet Isaiah foretold the coming of the Messiah, hundreds of years before Jesus was born. He said “For to us a child is born, to us a Son is given, and the government shall be upon His shoulder, and His name will be called Wonderful (Judges 13:8), Councillor (Isaiah 25:1), Mighty God (Jeremiah) 32:18, Everlasting Father (Isaiah 9:6), Prince of Peace (Romans 16:20).

Be it as it may, the majority of Nigerians are going through severe excruciating pains at the present moment. Everything seems dysfunctional because the national cake is being cornered by a privileged few in the corridors of power due to the unprecedented level of corruption that is blowing across the wind of our dearly beloved country. This has led to an increased rate of crime because “water ultimately must find its level.”? The most hit are the youths. It is not uncommon to see graduates as security guards (gatemen), taxi drivers and trailer drivers doing menial jobs to keep body and soul together.

The Abadingo Abadango Foundation, an NGO in the process of registration shall fill in the gap for the teeming unemployed youths in the society and secondarily the less-privileged. It’s time to face the storm. The government cannot do it alone. We plan to complement the efforts of government at every level irrespective of a political party, tribe or religion. We shall be willing to pass up short term pleasure for long term gain. For, we have the ability to “sweat it out” in spite of heavy opposition or discouraging setbacks. We shall be at the centre of God’s perfect will.

My one and candid advice to everyone out there whose bottom has fallen out of their world are not to go to God for a miracle, go for a relationship, and you can walk in His miraculous provisions every day. In this perilous times, the arm of the Lord is not too short to deliver you hence we must seek the unsearchable riches of Christ. Heaven and Earth adore You, Angels bow before You -Jesus!

One sure way to live a successful life is that you shouldn’t compare yourself to anybody. Be it your brothers who are doing fantastically well or your former school mates who are equally doing great or anybody else for that matter. God has a plan for you that is unique and personal. His methods may sometimes seem strange and His training laborious, but His results are always worth waiting for. Now, consider this Psalm 103:5, “Know that the Lord, He is God. It is He who has made us and not ourselves. We are His people and the sheep of His pastures.”

Everything in your life has value, the failures, the success. It’s all part of the equation. When you get so used to living with your problems and hang-ups that you lose your desire to overcome, the enemy has you exactly where he wants you. Its the taste of failure that makes success sweet. You should live each day joyfully and pleasantly not knowing what tomorrow holds, but be confident that God has you tomorrow all planned out. What a mighty God we serve!

The task of reconciling man back to God has been finished by our Lord Jesus Christ through His death, burial and resurrection 2000 years ago. For at Calvary, love triumphed over law forever freeing us, who could never live up to God’s law. “It is finished was the cry of a victor instead of a victim.”

LONG LIVE ABADANGO ABADANGO FOUNDATION!

LONG LIVE NIGERIA!!

Okotie is the Founder/Chairman Abadingo Abadango Foundation