Global Banking and Finance Review is pleased to announce Coronation Merchant Bank as the 2019 Global Banking & Finance Awards® winner for Best Investment Bank Nigeria 2019.

Global Banking and Finance Review has awarded Coronation Merchant Bank in recognition for its dedication to providing leadership and excellence in investment banking. “Coronation Merchant Bank focuses on meeting the needs of their clients offering comprehensive services, strong client-advisor relations and industry leading solutions. Their robust distribution network, risk management, expertise and dedication to excellence is what made them stand out as the clear winner in this category,” said Wanda Rich, Editor, Global Banking & Finance Review. “It’s a pleasure to present Coronation Merchant Bank with this award and we look forward to seeing more from them in the years to come.”

The awards honour companies that stand out in particular areas of expertise in the banking and finance industry. Coronation Merchant Bank was awarded the Best Investment Bank Nigeria 2019 because of the company’s outstanding performance and achievements in investment banking.

About the Global Banking & Finance Awards®

The Global Banking & Finance Awards® honour institutions that stand out in their particular area of expertise in the finance industry. They recognize achievement, challenge, progress and inspirational change in finance globally. Global Banking & Finance Review is a leading online and print magazine, which has evolved from the growing need to have a more balanced view for informative and independent news for the global banking and finance industry. It is reflected in the quality and in-depth insight provided by our experienced contributors in a clear and concise way. We have objective and respected editorial contributions from all major sectors, such as Banking, Technology, FOREX Trading, Asset Management, Corporate Governance, Islamic Finance, Project Finance, Mergers and Acquisitions, Tax and Accounting and Inward Investment; all under one global umbrella. For Further Information, please visit www.globalbankingandfinance.com