Glo gives phones, ICT solutions, others to exceptional OAU students

LAGOS—DIGITAL transformation leader, Globacom has rewarded some exceptional students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with ICT solutions facilities such as android phones and data packages in recognition of their academic brilliance.

In addition, the giant telecoms company gave out routers to the university to improve its academic records through research facilitated by technology.

Making the presentations, Globacom’s Regional Activations Manager, West 1 Territory, Mr. Bidemi Emmanuel, lauded the telecommunications solutions provider, Huawei, which partnered with Globacom on the initiative that is targeted at one of the company’s critical stakeholders, youths, especially students of tertiary institutions in the country.

Emmanuel said: “Without doubt, Globacom is the superior network with our own undersea cable, Glo 1, as the backbone for our inimitable nationwide 4G coverage, while our products are designed to provide solutions to all communication-related needs of our subscribers.”

The Dean of Students’ Affairs of the institution, Professor I.O. Aransi, who received the gifts on behalf of the university, commended Globacom for its commitment to the empowerment of Nigerian youths through its many interventions over the years.

Speaking on behalf of the student beneficiaries, Ume Don-Pedro, a student of Pharmacy who is on Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate of 4.91, expressed appreciation to Globacom for its kind gesture, promising that they would continue to be good ambassadors of the nation.

Other beneficiaries were Adedeji Mubarak of the Department of Materials Science; Rita Esho of the Religious Studies Department and Victoria Akinyemi, of Quantity Surveying Department.