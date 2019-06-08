Give travellers Value for their money, PMT urges transporters as it Unveils Ikorodu Park

The need to give travellers value for their money has been brought to the fore yesterday, as a transportation giant, Peace Mass Transit, PMT has posited that adequate care must be given to travellers while they await departure.

Its Executive Director of Operations, Ifeanyi Enete who spoke during the unveiling of ultra modern facilities at their Ikorodu Depot, Lagos, decried the ordeal often face by travellers before and while boarding.

He said : “Facilities that should be at a transport depot should include and not limited to these; convenience room, cosy lounge, cable television for the viewing pleasure of passengers awaiting departure, standard public address system to update passengers on travel programmes, and a generally comfortable ambience.”

According to him, at many motor parks across the country, those facilities are lacking, lamenting that many transporters who manage to put some comfort facilities in place, are either not well maintained or lack the international standard.

“We want to correct this unprofessional way of treating customers, that’s why we are putting ultra modern facilities in place at all our depots across the country. Today, we are unveiling the ultra modern facilities for the Ikorodu Depot,” he said.

Enete who urged travelers within the Ikorodu axis to avail themselves of the new facilities, stressing that the facilities were purpose built.

“At our depots across the country, the facilities available which are of world class include the convenience, cosy lounge, cable television for the viewing pleasure of passengers awaiting departure, standard public address system to update passengers on travel programmes, and a generally comfortable ambience,” he stressed.

He promised that establishment of new PMT operational depots would continue across the country and also upgrade the existing ones to meet international standards.

“We want to bring services closer to the people and give customers value for their money.

“Safety is our number one priority but we also care about the comfort of our passengers. They have kept the faith with us for over a quarter of a century and we cannot but be grateful,” he said.

The Ikorodu Depot brings to 13 the number of PMT operational locations in Lagos.

The Ikorodu Ultra Modern DeIkorodu.pot, he noted was a typical PMT architectural master piece.