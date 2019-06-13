Ghana varsity justifies scholarship to 15 years old JAMB overall student

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Academic City College, Ghana has said offering $40,000 to Ekene Ezeunala, the candidate who scored 347 the highest score in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), was based on a no discrimination policy of the institution.

The College Senior Admissions Manager (Nigeria), Mrs Ogechi Ekpe, at a conference on admission procedures into school, and organised recently for parents and educators in Sheraton, Lagos explained that the scholarship called the Presidential Scholarship would cover Ezeunala’s accommodation and other things for the entire period of his stay in Ghana.

“We have a full scholarship for Ekene. He was supposed to be here today, but we did not talk about the scholarship today because he was not here. We were to present a scholarship of $40,000 to the boy from year one till he graduates. We know he is young, that is why we want him there. As Nigerian school won’t give him admission, but we will. As we do not discriminate. she said.

Mrs Ekpe added that: “We were hoping he would be here today so our President can give him the award. The school is here now. We have to go there and see if we can either take him to Ghana or get our President to come again and give him the scholarship. The scholarship is for real. It is called the Presidential Scholarship so the school pays everything including the hostel fees.”

On the relevance of the conference, she explained that” The conference was necessary now as we understand that senior secondary school, SS 3 students have just finished their examination. And so many schools and parents will be looking at where to take these children to.

“If they are looking for an institution that is outside Nigeria which has all the necessary machinery for a sound academic, then Academic City College is the university that has that system thinking technique already. It is sound and has a plan for the African child.” Mrs Ekpe noted.