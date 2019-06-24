Emmanuel Okogba

Nigerian legend and 1980 Nations Cup winner Segun Odegbami has said that Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr does not exude the kind of confidence needed by the team to compete against top teams.

He stated on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily while speaking on the performance of the Super Eagles in their African Cup of Nations, AFCON, opener against Burundi.

According to Odegbami Rohr lacks the temperament needed to manage a side as big as the Super Eagles. He went further to call for the consideration of local coaches who always do well abroad, citing Tanzania’s head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke as an example.

His words: “Players have to go out and play for the coach but in this case, you don’t see the coach as the 12th player. Look at Liverpool’s coach, he plays along with his players, it’s like he is there by the side of the field directing them what to do and all of that, that’s the kind of coach that we need. That was what Westerhof used to do.

[READ ALSO]

“So the difference between us and those other countries will be somebody something to elevate in terms of our psychology to a certain level and we’ll just overpower them.

On Amuneke, Odegbami said the only thing stopping the 1994 AFCON winner from managing the Super Eagles is that he is a ‘Nigerian’.

He said, “he’s a Nigerian, that’s the only challenge, and he could go there (Tanzania) to do it. If he comes here it will be totally different. But since we are going for foreign coaches, it gives us more confidence apparently, so it’s a problem. If you see the white man you will do everything he says, if you see the black man, you start creating all sorts of issues.

“Even from our time it’s been happening and it is still there, even outside of football it is happening. Once a white man comes and says I’m from China, everyone respects them and then you don’t trust your own. So if we can get somebody like Amuneke and respect him, because he is in the mould and remember he is one of Westerhof’s product.”

VANGUARD