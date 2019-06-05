Gbaramatu communities under fresh siege by military, chiefs cry out

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

ASABA—CHIEFS of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, raised the alarm that Nigerian military had laid a fresh siege to communities in the kingdom through water and air, terrorising and harassing the people.

Fiyewei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, in a statement, yesterday, said: “The Gbaramatu Traditional Council of Chiefs had noticed the renewed siege, harassment and intimidation of communities and people of Gbaramatu Kingdom by Nigerian military through water and air.”

Noting that Gbaramatu Kingdom was today far safer than any part of the country, he said: “We do not deserve any military action as Gbaramatu Kingdom is yearning for human and infrastructural development as a part of the Nigerian state. Moreso, the kingdom contributes about 40 per cent of oil revenue to the country.

“There is an urgent need for Mr President to investigate the activities of the military in Niger Delta as the military is not within the confines of the rules of engagement and this may lead to breakdown of law and order in the region as it is happening in Gbaramatu Kingdom.

“It could be recalled that Gbaramatu Kingdom, which is along the Escravos River in Warri South West, received similar treatment from the Nigerian military between 2016 and 2018.

“Since then, the people have been living in fears of possible military invasion like the one of May 2009, when the military overran a number of communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, claiming hundreds of lives and the destruction of property worth billions of naira.

“The kingdom sought redress in court and won the case against the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The court awarded N99 billion in favour of the kingdom and the government is yet to pay the amount to Gbaramatu as compensation for the barbaric act of the military.

“Our fear is that the military is trying to repeat same act to the peace-loving people of Gbaramatu Kingdom if urgent steps are not taking by the Federal Government to call the military to order. The recent action of the military could be described as a mischievous one as the kingdom is very peaceful and does not expect such military actions.”