Gbajabiamila’s emergence will safeguard nation’s democracy, says PDP lawmaker

Hon. Kolade Akinjo, House of Representatives member, representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo State, says the emergence of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as House of Representatives Speaker is to safeguard democracy.

Akinjo, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made known to Newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the paramount thing in the mind of every lawmaker irrespective of party affiliation was to safeguard the institution of democracy.

According to him, in the build-up to the election of the leadership of the house, the lawmakers are conscious of the need to safeguard the nation’s democracy.

“And if there is anything we can do now, it is to foray into that very important responsibility that will protect our democracy,’’

Akinjo said that the eight assemblies worked toward democratic stabilisation of the polity by insisting on the very independence of the legislature.

He expressed belief in the leadership of the ninth assembly, adding that it would provide the needed relationship with the executive, stressing however that no one would trade one institution for the other.

He said that the lawmaker was now faced with the most important responsibility of lawmaking which was to provide the law that would protect Nigerians.

According to him, security is number one and when there is security in the country, everybody can go about his or her business without fear of being kidnapped or harmed.

“This is because in a situation where you drive on the road and someone kidnaps and keeps you for days is unacceptable.

“So, as lawmakers irrespective of party affiliations, it is expected of us to shun divisive tendencies, because when we are at peace, the country will definitely prosper.’’

Akinjo commended his constituency for re-electing him into the green chamber for the second time, adding that such rear feat was almost a taboo in his constituency.

“It is almost a taboo for anybody to return into the parliament of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the national and at the state level in my constituency,” he said.

He said that the ninth assembly would remain focused and uncompromising in all its dealings, noting that the interest of Nigerians would be preserved.

The lawmaker expressed displeasure at the rate of which his people were suffering from oil spillage because they occupied the longest coast in the country.

He noted that oil exploration had really impacted negatively on his people.

Akinjo said that he would henceforth champion the environmental concern of his people in a bid to get a reprieve from oil spillage.