Gbajabiamila to visit selected constituency offices

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, will soon visit selected constituency offices across the country for a first-hand feeling of the people.

The Chairman, House ad hoc Committee on Media, Rep. Kadijat Abba-Ibrahim (APC-Yobe), made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

“Mr Speaker has also emphasised that he is going to visit some constituency offices to have a feel of what is happening in these constituencies especially the most crucial ones that are always in the headlines.

“This is the first in history that a speaker has chosen to go round some states to visit constituency offices to have a feel of what is going on, other than his own constituency.

“We are really happy about that because as you are all aware, we come from the grassroots and the people must know what is happening at the federal level and in Nigeria as a whole,” she said.

Also read:

She said that 281 members of the house elected Gbajabiamila as a speaker, noting that they were ready to work together for the good of Nigerians.

Abba-Ibrahim said that there would be no discrimination against any member irrespective of political party or creed.

She said that the campaigns were over and all platforms had now been closed for a new platform that would carry all members along.

The chairman said that the traditional victory party that usually come up after elections in the house had been cancelled.

According to her, this is because we have a lot of work to do, members have to settle in Abuja and those who are already settled would work in the Welfare and Selection as ad hoc Committee.

She said that the house would work hand-in-hand with the Executive to enthrone good governance in the country.