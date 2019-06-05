Gbajabiamila never convicted in USA for fraud – Jubrin

…Expect more hardcore evidence-CUPP spokesman

By Emman Ovuakporie & Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – An aspirant to the speakership of the incoming House of Representatives of the 9th National Assembly, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has denied being convicted by the supreme court of the State of Georgia in the United State of America, USA over criminal offences.

This is however contrary to the position taken by the by the United Political Party, CUPP which on Tuesday in Abuja publicly showed documented evidence that Gbajabiamila was indeed convicted by the court on criminal actions.

Besides the CUPP’s legal action, a national tax payer, Phillip Undie is also in court against Gbajabiamila, praying the court to stop him on the account of his criminal conviction.

But while the case is expected to be heard by a federal court in Abuja on Friday, the Director-General of the Gbajabiamila campaign council, Hon. Abdulmumuni Jubrin said that his principal has never been found culpable by any legal authorities anywhere in the world.

Jubrin spoke at a press conference in Abuja Wednesday.

The conference, he said, was a response to the CUPP’s position at an earlier press briefing on Tuesday.

Flanked by some supporters at the briefing, Jubrin said “In the last few weeks, the media has been washed with once again what has become a reoccurring fabrication of false accusations and outright lies against the person of the Leader House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

“The latest was a live press conference addressed yesterday by someone claiming to be speaking on behalf of Coalition of United Political Party, CUPP. But for the publicity the press conference attracted, we would have simply ignored the baseless and unfounded allegations.

“For the benefit of doubt, we wish to once again state emphatically clear that Hon Femi Gbajabiamila has never been convicted for any crime in the United States of America, Nigeria or any other country around the world for that matter. He has never been accused of corruption and has no corruption case hanging on his neck in Nigeria or any where around the world.

“He has not committed Perjury and has never committed perjury in Nigeria or any country of the world. He was eligible to contest in all previous elections he won and indeed eligible and qualified to contest for the office of Speaker House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly.

“Hon Femi has severally and comprehensively responded to these allegations, provided clarifications and set records straight. The allegations have also been tested and struck out in our court of law. The State Bar of Georgia has also written and categorically stated that “there is no criminal conviction in the matter relating to Hon Femi and he is currently an active member in good standing of the State Bar of Georgia” All these facts are in the public domain.”

Jubrin further stated that Gbajabiamila was yet to be served with ant court summons as at Wednesday.

Describing the legal action against Gbajabiamila as campaign of calumny, Jubrin said it has failed.

“We further wish to state that Hon Femi has not been served any summons by a magistrate court neither has he been notified by the Clerk. We are worried that those behind this antics are trying to drag the Judiciary and our revered judges to what is clearly a hatched Job. The Judiciary must not allow itself to be mixed in such cocktail of dirts.

“This campaign of calumny is orchestrated to poison the minds of our leaders against Hon Femi which has failed woefully. Now the agenda is to smear his reputation through “creation of illusion of truth”.

“An idea of repeated lying until people are forced to believe. We urge the general public to disregard the falsehoods being peddled around. It is also very strange that a private citizen or organization will be filing criminal charges against an individual”, he said.

We ‘re battle ready, will produce more evidence-CUPP

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction to Jubrin’s press conference, the spokesman of the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere said that he was prepared to unveil further evidence detailing Gbajabiamila’s corrupt activities.

He said: “The attention of the opposition coalition CUPP has been drawn to 2pm counter briefing planned by Gbajabiamila and his alleluia boy Jubril abdulmumini that will be transmitted live on all major TV stations today where they are planning to dish out lies in a bid to save their crumbling campaign that suffered a huge set back with the CUPP revelations yesterday coupled with his impending arraignment on Monday.

“This is to inform the general public that the CUPP is battle ready and will be releasing fresh evidence involving his USA immigration status including his social security number containing a different date of birth from the one he is using in Nigeria and the foreign acccout he operated before 2007 against the CCB act.

“We are on standby to fire a new salvo from the Opposition headquarters if Gbajabiamila and his boy attacks the CUPP today.

The CUPP has reserved the mother of all offensive that will even ensure that Gbajabiamila will not even be eligible on Election Day.”

We have 195 members-elect to win-Bago’s spokesperson insists

Earlier in day, the spokesperson of the Bago Campaign Organization, Hon. Victor Ogene and Hon Abdulmunin Jibrin had spoken on a national television, detailing their chances to win the speakership.

Ogene when asked whether his candidate was threatened by Gbajabiamila’s endorsement by the All Progressives Congress, APC, said they were not jittery.

“Never. In one of his earlier interventions he did say that even in Niger state they have signatures of all nine members but one which is Hon Bago and I sitting here too I have signatures of 195 members. In 2011 Hon Jibrin as a fresh member just like myself, I was also in Tambuwal’s media team, he was doing a group called 7thAssembly of new members, he wasn’t quite with Tambuwal at the beginning, it was close to the election that he came and all this is about positioning”, he said.