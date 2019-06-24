Gbajabiamila: Genius with profound leadership prowess @57

By Olubunmi Tunji – Ojo

There is no debating that humans are breeds of various categories and whose paths show different levels of sheen. And in answering the question of the birth of nobles, nobles carry upon their shoulders significancies that point to nobility. For the President of the Nigerian House of Reprentatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, his birth is a blessing to humanity in many ways.

His coming to the mother earth on the 25th of June, 1962 is nature’s deliberate of blessing mankind at an apt time with life whose time on earth will make a preponderance better. For his parents too, his coming was not characterized with fanfare and high herald ; it was a numb day that brought an unexpected occurrence to a couple who lived in the heart of Surulere, Lagos Nigeria of that season.

The birth of this illustrious Nigerian was an experience fortunetellers would describe as a sign of an unusual demeanor. Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila, Gbajabiamila’s matriarch had ceaselessly wished for a child after she had her first issue, which was a set of twin girls. Her prayers were unanswered for 8 long years, which was a lengthy wait for a woman in want, and her answer came in a male child that has a date with destiny.

It was a great accomplishment that returned her desire finally came through.

The unexpected began on June 25th 1962 when the labor pains kicked in and her experience as a midwife made her decide to deliver the baby herself. Due to her work ethics and she having a maternity center at Ebute Meta, she had prepared her Labor ward for her next delivery.

She courageously made her way to the Labor ward while the baby was quite hasty to be born. She had reached out to her neighbor who lived opposite the building, and by the time she had arrived, the baby’s head was already out. Her neighbor was dumbfounded and was about to call for help, but Lateefat calmed and assured her that she was capable of delivering herself.

Femi Gbajabiamila was born in an unusual circumstance that made Lateefat joyful beyond control. She immediately called her husband, who left work hurriedly to embrace his ‘Arole’, as the Yoruba call the first male child. He later had two younger siblings whom strengthened the family tree.

Femi’s birth and Lateefat’s bravery heralded a story of determination, love and optimism that has positively influenced his journey in life. Fearless Femi has made an impact as a formidable opposition Leader before APC became the majority. His arrival into this world will never be forgotten, and his push for the greater good of Nigeria will never in vain.

Beyond the significances surrounding the birth of this noble, it is profound to note that every person who has been privileged to know Gbajabiamila has a good story to tell about his capacities and brilliance. As a person, I feel very proud of my association with you and I have always been inspired by your unassailable record of hard work, impeccable integrity and patriotic zeal for a better Nigeria.

Evidently, his life is a gift, the same way he’s gifted with a companion that’s worth the weight. For Salamatu Gbajabiamila, wife of the newly-elected Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the elevation of her hubby is a reward whose time has come, and this is truly her time to shine. Barely a week after her husband became Speaker, she has become a force to reckon with, as many Lagos high society ladies now flock around her like bees. This tells how accessible she’s to the underdogs and how well she’s been a peoples person.

Salamatu, a known top socialite, was one of the notable faces that created a buzz at the inauguration with her outfit, standing conspicuously beside her husband in a strong show of support during the inauguration, the same way she has always been a pillar of strength and grace around her hubby.

Gbajabiamila is a distinct leader who is unusually and endowed with intellectual properties that’s rare to pin with many in his generation. He has such huge endowments that has attracted him to kings and powers. Little wonder he’s liked and sought for leadership across board. That’s how high he’s in distinctions.

As the whole world converge to honour and celebrate a man who is worthy of tall honour, who is a personification of greatness in many ways, whose words, works and darling deeds lit the way for many to see the light and advance to the top of their God-given destinies, we are sharing in the joy of birth of this illustrious Nigerian citizen and wishing him the strength for greater accompliments in life.

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, a member representing Akoko North East/West of Ondo State on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC).