GANDUJE VS SANUSI: Tasks before governor and Emir

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Tension is cumulatively growing in Kano as the Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje is seen as out rightly haunting the Kano Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II in a fierce battle that has so far led to the breaking of the then strong Kano Emirate into five Emirates of the same first class status. Kano now has Emirates in Rano, Gaya, Karaye, Bichi and Kano with Emirs appointed in each of the Emirates including a contender for the former Kano Emirate and son of the late Emir Alhaji Ado Bayero, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero now the Emir of Bichi.

The whole saga started when the State House of Assembly initiated the fastest law amendment process ever on the Kano Emirate laws. Within 48 hours it was signed by the state governor and passed into law. It followed a petition written by a group of lawyers headed by Barr Ibrahim Salihu seeking the decentralization of the Kano Emirate. The law, which founded five Emirates in Kano that was passed on a Thursday, was implemented at the preceding weekend in which all the Emirs were appointed, given staff of office and they resumed office by Monday.

Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, whose authority spread over the 44 local government areas of the state, now has only 10 local governments under his authority as a first class Emir in the state while the remaining 34 were shared among the newly created Emirates.

This was not without any challenge because some concerned Kano citizens got a court injunction that ordered the processes to be halted and the status quo maintained pending a substantive matter.

From the side of the government, the court order which was issued on a Friday, could only reach the state Attorney General, the state governor, the Speaker of the House of Assembly and the State Printer on Monday and Tuesday after the processes had been completed.

The clime was tensed following varying responses from supporters and those opposing. The state government continued enhancing and empowering the newly created Emirates.

All these culminated from the allegations that the Emir Sanusi II supported the opposition during the 2019 general election. Governor Ganduje felt challenged by the alleged actions of the Emir. The governor thus became the process of taming Emir Sanusi II to size by not only reducing his authority as Emir, but by also revisiting an earlier suspended investigation into the misappropriation of funds of the Kano Emirate Council by the Emir to the tune of N3.4b.

The Kano state Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission headed by Muhyi Magaji had initiated an investigation into the fraud in the Emirate Council funds for which the personal aides to the Emir were invited for questioning. It issued a 19-page interim report on its findings recently. Some people were indicted.

The commission recommended that the Kano government suspends Emir Sanusi II for interfering with the investigation on the N3.4b. However, the commission had also saught from a Magistrate Court in Kano to arrest the aides to the Emir.

In response to that, the Kano Emirate moved to get a counter injunction from a state High Court stopping the arrest of those concerned which the court did. The court also instructed that a status quo be maintained on an earlier suit instituted by the Emirate on the splitting of the Kano Emirate by the state government.

It is not clear whether the Kano state government will respect the preliminary report that recommended the suspension of the Emir of Kano Sanusi II. But it is surely a weapon given the state in the battle between Ganduje and the Emir.

Several stakeholders in the state have differed in their opinions on the whole saga. The issue seems political with those supporting the APC going behind the state government and those supporting the PDP going behind the Emir especially those with the red caps. Some believed it was wrong of the governor to have altered the composition of the Emirate by decentralizing it and creating five Emirates. They believe that if he had problems with the person of the Emir he should not extend it to the institution of the Emirate. He could simply dethrone the Emir and replace him with another.

On the other hand, others believe it was the right step in the right direction as it would engender development to the grassroots as well as provide easier access to communities by the government.

With the exception of the Bichi Emirate the other Emirates of Rano, Karaye and Gaya are said to be having historic link to the Emirate.

Recently, Emir Sanusi II at the Eid ground on Sallah day led the prayers. Following behind him in the prayer were Governor Ganduje, his Deputy Nasiru Gawuna and other state officials. The governor was received by the Emir in a very warm handshake. One would presume all is well between the two.

Usually a day after the Sallah there used to be the Durba called ‘Hawan Daushe’ where the state governor and his contingent ride from the Government House to the Emir’s palace and back on horses but governor Ganduje, who earlier prayed the Eid in Kano, proceeded to Bichi Emirate to conduct the Durba there on Wednesday.

The next day, on Thursday, the Durba called the ‘Hawan Nasarawa’ was supposed to be conducted during which the Emir of Kano would ride on horses along with his contingent to the Government House and back. The office of the governor issued a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary announcing the cancellation of the event due to security concerns.

The statement said, “For this reason (security breach) and as a result of the intelligence report, the state government is not relenting and it declares Hawan Nasarawa cancelled.” The age long traditions have been affected by the bad blood between the state governor and the Emir, leaving the people in a dilemma.

Following these developments the third day’s event, also a Durba called Hawan Dorayi, meant for Friday, was also canceled. This time around, it was the Emirate Council that announced the cancellation of the Durbah event to commemorate the fifth year remembrance of the late Emir of Kano Ado Bayero. A special prayer for the late Emir and the current Emir has been organized in place of the cultural and traditional horse riding event in the city. This has actually created anxiety and tension amongst the people of Kano city in particular.

With the growing tension and anxiety in the state, it only seemed to be that Emir Sanusi II would need to employ more effective strategies to escape the plots of losing what he loves most, the Emirship. The governor also would need to do more to convince the people of the state that what he was doing was in the interest of the state and not for his personal whims.