Ganduje/Sanusi’s reconciliation excites Kano residents

Kano residents have commended the reconciliation of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje with the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II by a committee initiated by Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti in Abuja on Friday.

Some residents, who spoke on Saturday in Kano, expressed satisfaction and appreciation with the reconciliation.

According to some of them, the reconciliation is in the best interest of peace in the state and the nation.

Dr Abba Ahmed, a retired civil servant in the state, said the reconciliation provided much relief to many residents.

“I have been tensed since the issue started, especially that I live close to the Emirate where people have developed a high sentiment over the situation.”

He explained that the situation was one of the few bad things that could happen to Kano, thus commended Dangote’s committee for the action.

Malam Nura Muhammad, also a civil servant, said that the reconciliation was timely as it would save the whole of Northern Nigeria a lot of trouble.

“Kano has indeed become a centre for democracy not only in the North but in the whole country and many states look up to it for new political strategies.

“It’s also a hub for traditional influence where the Emirate plays a vital role in global affairs, while the Emir himself has attracted global attention, ” he said.

Malam Muhammad Ahmad, a businessman, said the reconciliation has saved Kano from shame because of so many uncertainties that could arise if the whole process had continued.

He urged residents to keep praying for more peace in the state and the country at large and avoid developing sentiments and enmities on political issues.

Kano State government on Thursday issued a query to the Emir of Kano over alleged misappropriation of N3.4billion by the Emirate Council.

The state government had also initiated move to create four new Emirates from Kano.

The crisis between Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi ll was resolved following a reconciliatory meeting between the two in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ganduje in Kano on Saturday.

According to Anwar, the reconciliatory meeting was initiated by the Kano born business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

He said after the meeting, the duo exchanged pleasantries with each other in Abuja on Friday.

“As the two leaders met, they congratulated each other for the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

“Both leaders spoke and urged all Muslims to continue with the good teachings and spirit of the Fasting period of the Month of Ramadan.

“Emir Sanusi seized the opportunity to congratulate Gov. Ganduje for the victory in his second term in office. He also wished the governor successful tenure in office.”

According to the statement, the two agreed that “for healthier relationship between the two institutions of government and Kano Emirate Council, the dialogues will continue.”

