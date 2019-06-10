Breaking News
Ganduje/Sanusi faceoff: Intervene as chairman of NGF, Emir tells Lalong

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Emir  of   Kanam in  Kanam local government area of Plateau State, Alhaji   Muhamadu Muazu has pleaded with  the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, to intervene in the ongoing feud   between the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and the Kano Emirate Council headed by Emir of Kano  Alhaji Lamido Sanusi II.

Governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II at the praying ground in Kano on Tuesday.

The Emir of Kanam made this appeal  in Jos while paying the traditional Sallah homage alongside the Muslim community of the state to Governor Simon Lalong at the Government House, Jos.

Emir Muazu  noted that as Emirs and Chiefs  in the Northern states, their primary duty was to work with their state governors and state governments as indivisible team, noting that by so doing, they were expected to be partners in progress.

In a statement issued yesterday in Jos by Solomon Gujor, the Deputy Director of Press and Public Affairs, the Emir argued that “the intervention of the Northern Governors Forum leadership would help in bringing to an end the feud  between Governor Ganduje and Emir Sanusi II, so that they would all work for peace and progress of Kano State.”

Meanwhile, Lalong through his Deputy, Sonni Tyoden appreciated the visit and urged the Muslim community to live in peace with their neighbours and support government initiatives aimed at restoring sustained peace in the State.

 


