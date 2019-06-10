Ganduje/Sanusi faceoff: Intervene as chairman of NGF, Emir tells Lalong

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Emir of Kanam in Kanam local government area of Plateau State, Alhaji Muhamadu Muazu has pleaded with the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, to intervene in the ongoing feud between the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and the Kano Emirate Council headed by Emir of Kano Alhaji Lamido Sanusi II.

The Emir of Kanam made this appeal in Jos while paying the traditional Sallah homage alongside the Muslim community of the state to Governor Simon Lalong at the Government House, Jos.

Emir Muazu noted that as Emirs and Chiefs in the Northern states, their primary duty was to work with their state governors and state governments as indivisible team, noting that by so doing, they were expected to be partners in progress.

In a statement issued yesterday in Jos by Solomon Gujor, the Deputy Director of Press and Public Affairs, the Emir argued that “the intervention of the Northern Governors Forum leadership would help in bringing to an end the feud between Governor Ganduje and Emir Sanusi II, so that they would all work for peace and progress of Kano State.”

Meanwhile, Lalong through his Deputy, Sonni Tyoden appreciated the visit and urged the Muslim community to live in peace with their neighbours and support government initiatives aimed at restoring sustained peace in the State.