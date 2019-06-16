Case of Gorilla that ‘swallowed’ N6.8m: Ganduje orders probe

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano – The Kano state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has ordered the investigation into a case of missing N6.8m from the Kano Zoo that was generated from visitors to the Zoo during the just concluded Sallah events.

The information is contained in a press statement issued by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano on Sunday.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state orders the State Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the issue of Kano Zoological Gardens story of alleged swallowing of the sum N6.8m by a Gorilla in the Zoo.

“The order was given on Friday by the governor and the Commission swings into action, immediately

after the issuance of the order.

“He asked the Commission to look into the immediate and remote cause of the allegation, directing them to unearth everything surrounding the incident” the statement said.