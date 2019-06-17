Ganduje orders probe of Kano gorilla that ‘swallowed’ N6.8m

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano—Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has ordered investigation into the case of missing N6.8 million that was generated from visitors to Kano Zoo during the just-concluded Sallah events.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, said, yesterday: “Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State orders the state Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the issue of Kano Zoological Gardens story of alleged swallowing of N6.8 million by a gorilla in the zoo.

“The order was given on Friday by the governor and the Commission swings into action immediately after the issuance of the order.

“He asked the Commission to look into the immediate and remote cause of the allegation, directing them to unearth everything surrounding the incident.”

Recall that a gorilla was accused of swallowing N6.8 million in Kano Zoological Gardens, according to BBC pidgin.

A finance officer in the zoo was quoted as saying the gorilla sneaked into an office and carted away the money, before swallowing it.

Abdullahi Haruna, police spokesman in Kano State, was quoted as confirming that 10 persons, including those on duty when the money went missing, have been arrested.

“Yes, it is true that money from five days of Sallah festivities is missing from the Kano zoo,” he reportedly said, adding: “As at now, we have arrested 10 members of staff of the zoo including the security man and those working in the finance unit.

“This is not the first time animals have been involved in related issues in Nigeria.”